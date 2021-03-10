BlackRock Inc. Takes Position in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)

BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,825,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,510,000. BlackRock Inc. owned 9.45% of Travere Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,839,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,327,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $2,993,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $2,666,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $1,870,000.

Shares of TVTX opened at $26.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a current ratio of 6.60. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.98 and a 1 year high of $33.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -15.66 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.38.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($1.94). Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 40.24% and a negative return on equity of 29.27%. Equities analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Travere Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $28.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Travere Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

In related news, insider Noah L. Rosenberg sold 1,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.91, for a total transaction of $52,413.83. Also, SVP Elizabeth E. Reed sold 3,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.91, for a total value of $91,789.25. Insiders have sold a total of 13,519 shares of company stock worth $388,584 in the last quarter. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. Its products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

