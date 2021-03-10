BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ) VP Jonathan Diorio Buys 1,000 Shares

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ) VP Jonathan Diorio purchased 1,000 shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.39 per share, for a total transaction of $33,390.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,170. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:BSTZ traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.78. 228,979 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,593. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $41.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.60.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.171 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. This is an increase from BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BSTZ. Bickling Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,716,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,653,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,659,000 after purchasing an additional 87,476 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 358,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,026,000 after purchasing an additional 73,040 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 296,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,788,000 after purchasing an additional 45,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II in the 4th quarter valued at $1,184,000.

About BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II

There is no company description available for BlackRock Science & Technology Trust II.

