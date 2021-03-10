BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ) VP Jonathan Diorio Buys 1,000 Shares

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ) VP Jonathan Diorio purchased 1,000 shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.39 per share, for a total transaction of $33,390.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,170. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
NASDAQ:BSTZ traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.78. 228,979 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,593. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $41.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.60.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.171 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. This is an increase from BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.
