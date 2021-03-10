BLAST (BLAST) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $11.00

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. One BLAST token can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BLAST has a total market cap of $32,002.87 and approximately $11.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BLAST has traded up 31.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BLAST alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00006541 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002847 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00006752 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000099 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000103 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000017 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 38.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BLAST Token Profile

BLAST is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BLAST’s total supply is 47,649,572 tokens. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BLAST is blastblastblast.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

BLAST Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLAST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BLAST using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BLAST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BLAST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.