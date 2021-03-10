Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Coverage Initiated at Cowen

Investment analysts at Cowen started coverage on shares of Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Roth Capital started coverage on Blink Charging in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLNK traded up $5.71 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.33. 8,330,652 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,501,227. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.10. Blink Charging has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $64.50. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -76.29 and a beta of 4.23.

In other news, insider Donald Engel sold 60,000 shares of Blink Charging stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.87, for a total transaction of $3,532,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 329,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,425,981.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael D. Farkas sold 540,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $22,140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,092,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,784,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 766,981 shares of company stock worth $33,661,019. Corporate insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Blink Charging by 135.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 244,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,447,000 after acquiring an additional 140,671 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blink Charging in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blink Charging during the third quarter worth about $1,283,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Blink Charging in the fourth quarter worth about $772,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Blink Charging by 514.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 723,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,941,000 after buying an additional 606,063 shares during the last quarter. 18.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

