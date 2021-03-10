Block-Logic (BLTG) Price Reaches $0.0304

Block-Logic (CURRENCY:BLTG) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. In the last seven days, Block-Logic has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Block-Logic token can now be purchased for about $0.0304 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular exchanges. Block-Logic has a total market cap of $696,361.12 and approximately $178.00 worth of Block-Logic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000086 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000124 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00000158 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000034 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000034 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Block-Logic Token Profile

Block-Logic (BLTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Block-Logic’s total supply is 35,045,912 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,899,329 tokens. Block-Logic’s official website is block-logic.com. Block-Logic’s official Twitter account is @BlockLogicBLTG and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “As of July 2018, Block-Logic Technology Group and the token BLTG has been created from the Bitcoin-Lightning project. After a community-wide vote, it was decided that the project should be managed by community members rather than the original developers. The name was changed to avoid confusion with other similarly named projects and to better represent the vision and goals of the new project. All services will be made accessible through industry standard Application Programming Interfaces (API), enabling the integration between not only products developed by Block-Logic but also partners and 3rd party developers. Reward Allocation Reduction:”Every six months (or 262,080 blocks) the rewards per Block will be reduced by 1 until rewards per block are at 5. Rewards percentages for Masternodes, Staking and Governance will remain the same. It is expected that when the rewards are reduced to 5, the supply to the network will be sustainable and the increase or decrease of supply will be negligible to the number of tokens in circulation year on year. Block-Logic reserves the right to revisit and adjust the tokenomics annually.” “

Buying and Selling Block-Logic

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Block-Logic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Block-Logic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Block-Logic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

