Blockchain Certified Data Token Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $18,146.00 (BCDT)

Blockchain Certified Data Token (CURRENCY:BCDT) traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. In the last week, Blockchain Certified Data Token has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. Blockchain Certified Data Token has a total market cap of $4.89 million and approximately $18,146.00 worth of Blockchain Certified Data Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blockchain Certified Data Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000230 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.60 or 0.00054495 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00010092 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $426.75 or 0.00760102 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000308 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.96 or 0.00065834 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00029322 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001784 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003719 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00040152 BTC.

About Blockchain Certified Data Token

Blockchain Certified Data Token (CRYPTO:BCDT) is a token. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. Blockchain Certified Data Token’s total supply is 40,835,044 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,835,044 tokens. The official website for Blockchain Certified Data Token is www.bcdiploma.com . Blockchain Certified Data Token’s official Twitter account is @BCDiploma

According to CryptoCompare, “BCDiploma is a blockchain-based certification platform. Its users will be able to certify their digital data and store the respective diploma on the Ethereum blockchain. As the first instance of use, BCDiploma develops a turnkey application for higher education institutions and provides the graduate with a unique URL link: over his entire life, he will be able to prove the authenticity of his diploma. The Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility voucher in the BCD ecosystem that serves as a medium to pay for certified data issuance. For every certified data issuance at BCDiploma, the BCD smart contract will burn a percentage of BCDT tokens automatically. “

Blockchain Certified Data Token Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockchain Certified Data Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockchain Certified Data Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blockchain Certified Data Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

