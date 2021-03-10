Blocknet (BLOCK) Price Hits $5.32 on Top Exchanges

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. One Blocknet coin can now be purchased for $5.32 or 0.00009454 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Blocknet has traded 39.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Blocknet has a total market cap of $40.19 million and $154,521.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003764 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.45 or 0.00018573 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00011185 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00005843 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00004692 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Blocknet Profile

Blocknet (CRYPTO:BLOCK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on October 21st, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 7,557,148 coins. The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Blocknet is blocknet.co . Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here

Blocknet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blocknet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blocknet using one of the exchanges listed above.

