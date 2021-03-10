Blockzero Labs Price Tops $0.36 on Major Exchanges (XIO)

Blockzero Labs (CURRENCY:XIO) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 10th. Blockzero Labs has a market capitalization of $12.11 million and approximately $115,347.00 worth of Blockzero Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blockzero Labs coin can currently be bought for $0.36 or 0.00000634 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Blockzero Labs has traded 14.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.60 or 0.00054495 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00010092 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $426.75 or 0.00760102 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000308 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.96 or 0.00065834 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00029322 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001784 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003719 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00040152 BTC.

Blockzero Labs Coin Profile

Blockzero Labs (XIO) is a coin. Blockzero Labs’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,008,737 coins. Blockzero Labs’ official Twitter account is @xio_network

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

Blockzero Labs Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockzero Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockzero Labs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blockzero Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

