Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Shares Acquired by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) by 22.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,535 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.06% of Bloom Energy worth $2,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 114.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Bloom Energy by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. 49.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Christopher White sold 8,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.74, for a total transaction of $225,017.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 106,057 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $3,022,624.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,749,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 369,747 shares of company stock valued at $10,760,443. Insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on BE. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Bloom Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.71.

NYSE:BE opened at $25.33 on Tuesday. Bloom Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $44.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of -15.73 and a beta of 3.77.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $249.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.41 million. Bloom Energy’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. It offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

