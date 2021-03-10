Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Shares Up 7.3%

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) shares shot up 7.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $28.27 and last traded at $27.18. 6,260,058 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 4,974,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.33.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Johnson Rice started coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “accumulate” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Bloom Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.71.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of -16.88 and a beta of 3.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.76.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $249.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.41 million. Bloom Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Christopher White sold 154,183 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total value of $4,357,211.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 374,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,582,380.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 2,000 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total value of $55,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 208,859 shares in the company, valued at $5,797,925.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 369,747 shares of company stock worth $10,760,443. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Bloom Energy by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,671,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,202,000 after purchasing an additional 965,093 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,672,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,917,000 after buying an additional 907,004 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 738.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,322,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,577,000 after buying an additional 2,045,980 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,173,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,305,000 after buying an additional 898,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,110,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,494,000 after buying an additional 725,974 shares during the last quarter. 49.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bloom Energy Company Profile (NYSE:BE)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. It offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

