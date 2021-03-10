Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Stock Rating Lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) was downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $27.50 to $29.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.44.

BLMN traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,233,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,415,835. Bloomin’ Brands has a fifty-two week low of $4.54 and a fifty-two week high of $27.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -19.86 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.50.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative return on equity of 39.30% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. Research analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $3,919,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 662,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,303,390.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 0.9% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,218 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC raised its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 1.9% during the third quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 52,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 1,482.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,424 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, a casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

