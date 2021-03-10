Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) CEO Purchases $75,328.00 in Stock

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) CEO Linda F. Kozlowski bought 10,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.04 per share, with a total value of $75,328.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 82,297 shares in the company, valued at $579,370.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:APRN traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.23. 277,806 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 884,129. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.02 and its 200-day moving average is $7.28. The firm has a market cap of $129.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of -3.23. Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.05 and a twelve month high of $28.84.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $115.46 million for the quarter. Blue Apron had a negative return on equity of 91.24% and a negative net margin of 12.78%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. will post -3.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Blue Apron by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 899,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,030,000 after buying an additional 297,071 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Blue Apron by 16.9% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 186,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 26,900 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Apron during the third quarter worth $1,145,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blue Apron by 272.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 59,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Apron in the fourth quarter valued at about $330,000. Institutional investors own 33.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on APRN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blue Apron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Blue Apron from $5.60 to $6.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

Blue Apron Company Profile

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes, and fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce market that provides cooking tools, utensils, pantry items, and other products. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals; and supplies poultry, beef, and lamb.

