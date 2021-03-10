Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) Director Elizabeth Huebner Purchases 14,090 Shares

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) Director Elizabeth Huebner purchased 14,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.17 per share, with a total value of $101,025.30. Following the purchase, the director now owns 23,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,638.83. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Blue Apron stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.23. The company had a trading volume of 277,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,129. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $129.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of -3.23. Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.05 and a fifty-two week high of $28.84.

Get Blue Apron alerts:

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.06). Blue Apron had a negative net margin of 12.78% and a negative return on equity of 91.24%. The business had revenue of $115.46 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. will post -3.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Blue Apron by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 899,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,030,000 after buying an additional 297,071 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in Blue Apron by 16.9% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 186,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 26,900 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Blue Apron in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,145,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Blue Apron by 272.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 59,600 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Blue Apron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $330,000. 33.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blue Apron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Blue Apron from $5.60 to $6.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

About Blue Apron

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes, and fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce market that provides cooking tools, utensils, pantry items, and other products. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals; and supplies poultry, beef, and lamb.

Featured Story: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Blue Apron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Apron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.