Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Trading Down 9% on Insider Selling

Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD)’s stock price was down 9% on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $23.42 and last traded at $25.23. Approximately 986,240 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 223% from the average daily volume of 305,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.73.

Specifically, General Counsel Paul Yousif sold 4,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total value of $109,552.59. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 20,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,113.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Asp Bb Holdings Llc sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total transaction of $38,850,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $684.04 million, a PE ratio of 54.47 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.44.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.06). Blue Bird had a negative return on equity of 32.50% and a net margin of 1.39%. The business had revenue of $130.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Blue Bird Co. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Blue Bird by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 408,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 272,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,979,000 after purchasing an additional 48,502 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in Blue Bird during the fourth quarter worth $3,791,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Blue Bird by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 91,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 7,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Blue Bird by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,054,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,520,000 after purchasing an additional 118,285 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane-powered, gasoline-powered, compressed natural gas-powered, and electric powered school buses.

