bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Trading Up 6.3%

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) was up 6.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $30.31 and last traded at $30.04. Approximately 2,250,678 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 2,373,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.25.

Several analysts have commented on BLUE shares. Oppenheimer cut shares of bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America cut shares of bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. bluebird bio presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.96 and its 200-day moving average is $47.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.89.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($3.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.96) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $10.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.01 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 256.84% and a negative return on equity of 45.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($4.04) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO William D. Baird III sold 1,216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $55,352.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,367.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO William D. Baird III sold 949 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $42,752.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,889.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,791 shares of company stock valued at $150,861. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 365,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in bluebird bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,027,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in bluebird bio by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 486,348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,044,000 after acquiring an additional 151,127 shares in the last quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA acquired a new stake in bluebird bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in bluebird bio by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,751 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. 94.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing of transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its gene therapy programs include LentiGlobin for the treatment of Ã-thalassemia and sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

