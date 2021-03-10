BlueFire Renewables, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BFRE) Short Interest Down 99.9% in February

BlueFire Renewables, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BFRE) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 99.9% from the February 11th total of 769,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,324,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS BFRE remained flat at $$0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,216,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,124,001. BlueFire Renewables has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.00.

BlueFire Renewables Company Profile

BlueFire Renewables, Inc focuses on developing, owning, and operating carbohydrate-based transportation fuel plants or bio-refineries to produce ethanol in North America. Its bio-refineries would convert organic materials, such as agricultural residues, high-content biomass crops, wood residues, and cellulose from municipal solid wastes into ethanol.

