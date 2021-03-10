BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) Trading Up 5.3%

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC)’s stock price was up 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $38.35 and last traded at $37.47. Approximately 109,255 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 142,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.57.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BXC shares. Benchmark started coverage on BlueLinx in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of BlueLinx in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $354.77 million, a PE ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 2.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.10, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.77.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $1.38. BlueLinx had a net margin of 1.79% and a negative return on equity of 583.03%.

In other BlueLinx news, major shareholder Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. sold 340,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total value of $9,044,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in BlueLinx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlueLinx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlueLinx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of BlueLinx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of BlueLinx by 914.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,672 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 6,014 shares during the period. 69.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes building and industrial products in the United States. It distributes structural products, including plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support and walls in construction projects; and specialty products comprising engineered wood, moulding, siding, cedar, metal, and insulation products.

