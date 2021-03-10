Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) rose 5.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $99.92 and last traded at $97.11. Approximately 407,020 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 460,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.07.

BPMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $118.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut Blueprint Medicines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.73.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 0.92.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.57) by $0.04. Blueprint Medicines had a return on equity of 43.72% and a net margin of 41.08%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark Alan Goldberg sold 5,455 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $681,875.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George Demetri sold 758 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.15, for a total value of $85,009.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,478.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,122 shares of company stock worth $2,052,183 in the last three months. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 66,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,499,000 after purchasing an additional 24,029 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 84.5% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 470,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,765,000 after purchasing an additional 215,490 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter worth about $87,507,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 338,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,907,000 after acquiring an additional 37,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter worth about $854,000.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in genomically defined cancers, rare diseases, and cancer immunotherapy. The company is developing avapritinib for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM and other mast cell disorders; and fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

