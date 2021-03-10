Blume Capital Management Inc. Has $7.80 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Blume Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,073 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,640 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 3.3% of Blume Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,234,432 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,669,109,000 after buying an additional 1,231,345 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,535,518 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,260,125,000 after purchasing an additional 13,273,020 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,539,793 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,351,380,000 after purchasing an additional 810,676 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Microsoft by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,937,785 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,610,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,706,713 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,141,183,000 after purchasing an additional 195,481 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at $142,302,034. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total transaction of $6,372,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 189,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,162,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock opened at $227.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $132.52 and a 12-month high of $246.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $234.91 and its 200 day moving average is $219.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.74, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen upped their target price on Microsoft from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Wedbush upped their target price on Microsoft from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.28.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

