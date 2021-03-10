Bluzelle 24 Hour Volume Hits $70.65 Million (BLZ)

Bluzelle (CURRENCY:BLZ) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. During the last seven days, Bluzelle has traded up 78.2% against the dollar. One Bluzelle token can now be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00000708 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bluzelle has a market capitalization of $109.25 million and $70.65 million worth of Bluzelle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.91 or 0.00053056 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00011456 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $411.11 or 0.00729358 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000306 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.71 or 0.00065131 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00028844 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003611 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.88 or 0.00038822 BTC.

Bluzelle Profile

BLZ is a token. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Bluzelle’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 273,823,111 tokens. Bluzelle’s official Twitter account is @BluzelleHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bluzelle is /r/Bluzelle and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bluzelle’s official website is bluzelle.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Bluzelle is an Ethereum-based database service for dApps. Bluzelle's protocol allows renting individuals' computer storage space to earn tokens while dApp developers use tokens to have their dApp's data stored and managed. “

Buying and Selling Bluzelle

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bluzelle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bluzelle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bluzelle using one of the exchanges listed above.

