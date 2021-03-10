Bluzelle (BLZ) Reaches Market Cap of $95.57 Million

Bluzelle (CURRENCY:BLZ) traded up 30.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. Bluzelle has a total market capitalization of $95.57 million and approximately $60.49 million worth of Bluzelle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bluzelle token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000645 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Bluzelle has traded up 97.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.35 or 0.00056087 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00009907 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $430.84 or 0.00796318 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.29 or 0.00026409 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.39 or 0.00065416 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00030472 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.30 or 0.00041218 BTC.

Bluzelle Token Profile

Bluzelle (BLZ) is a token. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Bluzelle’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 273,799,511 tokens. Bluzelle’s official Twitter account is @BluzelleHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bluzelle is /r/Bluzelle and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bluzelle’s official website is bluzelle.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Bluzelle is an Ethereum-based database service for dApps. Bluzelle's protocol allows renting individuals' computer storage space to earn tokens while dApp developers use tokens to have their dApp's data stored and managed. “

Bluzelle Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bluzelle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bluzelle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bluzelle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

