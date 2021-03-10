BMO Capital Markets Upgrades Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) to “Outperform”

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) was upgraded by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $30.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $20.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.28% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Nielsen from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nielsen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Nielsen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.33.

Get Nielsen alerts:

NLSN opened at $25.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.43 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.13. Nielsen has a 1 year low of $11.62 and a 1 year high of $26.54.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Nielsen had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a positive return on equity of 22.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nielsen will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nielsen by 75.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Nielsen during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Nielsen by 231.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Nielsen by 2,265.9% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 970 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Nielsen by 2,202.5% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 843,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 807,219 shares during the last quarter.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Connect and Media. The Connect segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.