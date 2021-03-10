Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $10.05

Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS:BYPLF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.05 and last traded at $10.05, with a volume of 1000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.05.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BYPLF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bodycote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Bodycote from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bodycote presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.73 and its 200-day moving average is $8.76.

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates through Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including powdermet technology, isostatic pressing, and HIP supporting.

