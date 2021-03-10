Bodycote plc (LON:BOY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Bodycote plc (LON:BOY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 648.33 ($8.47).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BOY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Bodycote from GBX 635 ($8.30) to GBX 650 ($8.49) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Bodycote from GBX 620 ($8.10) to GBX 715 ($9.34) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th.

Get Bodycote alerts:

Shares of LON:BOY traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 777.50 ($10.16). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,270. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 722.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 688.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.83, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of £1.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.35. Bodycote has a 12-month low of GBX 378.40 ($4.94) and a 12-month high of GBX 799 ($10.44).

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates through Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including powdermet technology, isostatic pressing, and HIP supporting.

Featured Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Bodycote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bodycote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.