BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $469.73 Million

Analysts expect BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) to post $469.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for BOK Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $461.80 million to $476.10 million. BOK Financial reported sales of $441.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that BOK Financial will report full year sales of $1.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover BOK Financial.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.29. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 18.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share.

BOKF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BOK Financial from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist lifted their price objective on BOK Financial from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded BOK Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on BOK Financial from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. BOK Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,462,077 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,603,000 after acquiring an additional 271,089 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,450,780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,349,000 after acquiring an additional 87,895 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,376,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,258,000 after acquiring an additional 58,325 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in BOK Financial by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,368,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,720,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in BOK Financial by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,211,167 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,941,000 after purchasing an additional 63,447 shares during the period. 41.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOKF opened at $93.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 1.58. BOK Financial has a 12-month low of $34.57 and a 12-month high of $96.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.05%.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

