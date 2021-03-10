Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc.’s Quiet Period Set To Expire on March 17th (NASDAQ:BOLT)

Bolt Biotherapeutics’ (NASDAQ:BOLT) quiet period will end on Wednesday, March 17th. Bolt Biotherapeutics had issued 11,500,000 shares in its IPO on February 5th. The total size of the offering was $230,000,000 based on an initial share price of $20.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Bolt Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company.

BOLT opened at $35.69 on Wednesday. Bolt Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $22.63 and a fifty-two week high of $35.98.

In other Bolt Biotherapeutics news, Director Edgar Engleman purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00. Also, major shareholder Vivo Capital Fund Viii, L.P. acquired 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $7,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 552,700 shares of company stock worth $11,054,000.

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company develops BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors.

