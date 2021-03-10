BOLT Hits One Day Trading Volume of $133,895.00 (BOLT)

BOLT (CURRENCY:BOLT) traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 10th. During the last week, BOLT has traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. BOLT has a total market cap of $7.61 million and approximately $133,895.00 worth of BOLT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOLT coin can currently be bought for $0.0077 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.91 or 0.00054950 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00009961 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $430.62 or 0.00765655 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000307 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.44 or 0.00066573 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00029684 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003792 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00040358 BTC.

BOLT Profile

BOLT (BOLT) is a coin. BOLT’s total supply is 995,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 991,283,100 coins. The official website for BOLT is www.bolt-token.global . The official message board for BOLT is medium.com/bolt-global

According to CryptoCompare, “Bolt was founded in 2017 to give underbanked/unbanked users in emerging markets access to aggregated digital information and entertainment – mobile only, data bandwidth friendly. BOLT is an existing, mobile-focused video content platform centered on delivering live (e.g. Live TV, Live Sports) and Trendy video highlights (5min in duration per clip) to emerging markets that are constrained by bandwidth. Today, there are users streaming the service on web and Android (iOS releasing soon). Bolt is currently live in Malaysia, Indonesia, Bangladesh, and Kenya via telcos and globally via Google Play and Fortumo. “

