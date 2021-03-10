BOMB 24 Hour Volume Hits $196,233.00 (BOMB)

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded up 10.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. BOMB has a market cap of $706,899.97 and $196,233.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOMB coin can currently be purchased for $0.78 or 0.00001366 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BOMB has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56,656.97 or 0.99811014 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.76 or 0.00034802 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00012136 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.23 or 0.00086724 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000936 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003347 BTC.

About BOMB

BOMB (BOMB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 912,584 coins and its circulating supply is 911,796 coins. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

Buying and Selling BOMB

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOMB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

