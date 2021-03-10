boohoo group (LON:BOO) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $345.43

boohoo group plc (LON:BOO)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 345.43 ($4.51) and traded as low as GBX 313.83 ($4.10). boohoo group shares last traded at GBX 334 ($4.36), with a volume of 4,917,499 shares.

Several brokerages have commented on BOO. Barclays raised their price target on shares of boohoo group from GBX 510 ($6.66) to GBX 530 ($6.92) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of boohoo group from GBX 460 ($6.01) to GBX 480 ($6.27) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 480 ($6.27) price target on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 470 ($6.14) price target on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 415.38 ($5.43).

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 345.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 321.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.61.

In related news, insider Iain McDonald purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 335 ($4.38) per share, for a total transaction of £335,000 ($437,679.64).

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. boohoo group plc provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, and Coast brands.

