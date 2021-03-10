Boosted Finance (BOOST) Price Hits $60.75

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. Boosted Finance has a total market cap of $3.64 million and $60,983.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Boosted Finance has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar. One Boosted Finance token can currently be bought for approximately $60.75 or 0.00107443 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $288.66 or 0.00510499 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.63 or 0.00068311 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.28 or 0.00055314 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.84 or 0.00073995 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $298.12 or 0.00527239 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.21 or 0.00076426 BTC.

Boosted Finance Profile

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,853 tokens. Boosted Finance’s official website is boosted.finance . The official message board for Boosted Finance is github.com/Boosted-Finance

Boosted Finance Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Boosted Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Boosted Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

