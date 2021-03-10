Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lowered its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 24.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,663 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $2,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 28,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,480,000 after buying an additional 3,111 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 198,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,291,000 after buying an additional 37,810 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 118.0% in the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 22,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 11,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter worth about $1,456,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BAH. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.09.

Shares of BAH opened at $78.25 on Tuesday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $54.37 and a 12 month high of $100.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.11 and its 200-day moving average is $85.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 54.01%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.54%.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $1,380,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 35,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $3,233,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,416 shares of company stock worth $11,799,193 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

