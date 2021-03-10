Borders & Southern Petroleum (LON:BOR) Shares Gap Down to $1.48

Borders & Southern Petroleum plc (LON:BOR) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.48 ($0.02), but opened at GBX 1.29 ($0.02). Borders & Southern Petroleum shares last traded at GBX 1.40 ($0.02), with a volume of 276,550 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 17.09, a quick ratio of 17.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.78 million and a P/E ratio of -4.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.92.

Borders & Southern Petroleum Company Profile (LON:BOR)

Borders & Southern Petroleum plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration company in the Falkland Islands. It is involved in the exploration and appraisal of hydrocarbons. The company holds a 100% interest in three production licenses covering an area of approximately 10,000 square kilometers in the Falkland Islands.

