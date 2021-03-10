BoringDAO (BOR) Price Tops $548.68 on Major Exchanges

BoringDAO (CURRENCY:BOR) traded down 8.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 10th. In the last week, BoringDAO has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar. One BoringDAO token can currently be purchased for approximately $548.68 or 0.00991360 BTC on exchanges. BoringDAO has a total market capitalization of $45.04 million and approximately $3.57 million worth of BoringDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $277.13 or 0.00500716 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.76 or 0.00066422 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.71 or 0.00051867 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.19 or 0.00072615 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $292.07 or 0.00527706 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.19 or 0.00076235 BTC.

BoringDAO Profile

BoringDAO’s total supply is 200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,084 tokens. The official website for BoringDAO is www.boringdao.com . BoringDAO’s official message board is boringdao-defi.medium.com

Buying and Selling BoringDAO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoringDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BoringDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BoringDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

