Borneo Resource Investments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRNE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Borneo Resource Investments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRNE) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decline of 90.8% from the February 11th total of 53,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,126,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

BRNE remained flat at $$0.00 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 150,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,758,587. Borneo Resource Investments has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.01.

Borneo Resource Investments Company Profile

Borneo Resource Investments Ltd. engages in the mineral exploration activities in the Republic of Indonesia. It primarily develops gold mines. The company holds interests in the Ratatotok South property covering approximately 8.6 hectares; and Ratatotok Southeast property covering approximately 14.7 hectare, which are located in the North Sulawesi area of the Indonesian archipelago.

