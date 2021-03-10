BOScoin (BOS) 24 Hour Volume Hits $2,293.00

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded 24.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. During the last week, BOScoin has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One BOScoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. BOScoin has a total market cap of $890,544.01 and $2,293.00 worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000090 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000123 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00000166 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000054 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded up 4,071.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000032 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BOScoin Profile

BOScoin is a mFBA token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,248,426,475 tokens and its circulating supply is 865,842,501 tokens. The official website for BOScoin is boscoin.io. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BOScoin is forum.boscoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “BOScoin is a Cryptocurrency Platform that enables the development and deployment of Trust Contracts which are decidable and approachable framework for creating and executing contracts on the blockchain. BOScoin is based on a Modified Federated Byzantine Agreement algorithm which will allow for low latency transactions while being more energy efficient. BOS is the underlying value token in the platform with 500M tokens and a 5 second avg. transaction time. “

BOScoin Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOScoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOScoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

