BOScoin Price Hits $0.0011 on Top Exchanges (BOS)

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. One BOScoin token can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BOScoin has a total market cap of $913,807.20 and $795.00 worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BOScoin has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BOScoin alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000088 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000125 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00000158 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000055 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000032 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BOScoin Token Profile

BOScoin (CRYPTO:BOS) is a mFBA token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,248,426,475 tokens and its circulating supply is 865,842,501 tokens. BOScoin’s official message board is forum.boscoin.io. The official website for BOScoin is boscoin.io. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BOScoin is a Cryptocurrency Platform that enables the development and deployment of Trust Contracts which are decidable and approachable framework for creating and executing contracts on the blockchain. BOScoin is based on a Modified Federated Byzantine Agreement algorithm which will allow for low latency transactions while being more energy efficient. BOS is the underlying value token in the platform with 500M tokens and a 5 second avg. transaction time. “

Buying and Selling BOScoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOScoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOScoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BOScoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOScoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.