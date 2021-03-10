BOTS, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTZI) Short Interest Down 97.8% in February

BOTS, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTZI) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 97.8% from the February 11th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,015,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BTZI traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,627,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,813,131. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.11. BOTS has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.38.

BOTS, Inc engages in developing and servicing blockchain and robotics solutions. It provides chatbot that enables smarter and efficient workflows, as well as enhances brand awareness and customer engagement; and solutions based on blockchain technology to help business become more stable, profitable, and safe.

