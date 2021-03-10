BOX Token (BOX) Price Down 11.1% This Week

BOX Token (CURRENCY:BOX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 10th. During the last week, BOX Token has traded 11.1% lower against the dollar. BOX Token has a market cap of $1.72 million and $30.00 worth of BOX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOX Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0172 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BOX Token alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00009385 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $237.46 or 0.00422127 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000054 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000009 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded 34.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BOX Token Token Profile

BOX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2018. BOX Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,776,753 tokens. The Reddit community for BOX Token is /r/boxla888 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BOX Token’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BOX Token is box.la . BOX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@boxla888

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

Buying and Selling BOX Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOX Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BOX Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOX Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.