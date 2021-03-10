Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) Stock Price Up 17.6%

Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL) shares rose 17.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.72 and last traded at $2.61. Approximately 10,373,854 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 56% from the average daily volume of 6,642,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.22.

BOXL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boxlight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on shares of Boxlight from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $132.65 million, a PE ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 3.84.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Boxlight by 222.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 15,023 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boxlight in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boxlight by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 31,779 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boxlight in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boxlight in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 7.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boxlight Corporation, an education technology company, develops, sells, and services interactive classroom solutions for the education market worldwide. The company provides a range of interactive classroom technology products primarily targeted at the K-12 education market. Its products include interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems.

