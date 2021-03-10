Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Acquires 1,185 Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,094 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.07% of TopBuild worth $4,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLD. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in TopBuild by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,097,885 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $754,341,000 after purchasing an additional 34,924 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in TopBuild by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,222,284 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $224,998,000 after buying an additional 545,990 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TopBuild by 11.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 358,080 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,121,000 after buying an additional 36,457 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in TopBuild in the fourth quarter worth about $62,477,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in TopBuild by 382.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 303,860 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,934,000 after acquiring an additional 240,871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BLD. Truist raised their target price on TopBuild from $184.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on TopBuild in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of TopBuild from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of TopBuild from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.53.

Shares of NYSE BLD opened at $192.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $207.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.63. TopBuild Corp. has a 52-week low of $54.83 and a 52-week high of $224.89.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $721.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.26 million. TopBuild had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 8.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, shower enclosures, closet shelving, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

