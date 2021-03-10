Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Acquires 25,929 Shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 182,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,929 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Kelly Services worth $3,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Kelly Services in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Kelly Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Kelly Services by 215.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 5,747 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Kelly Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Kelly Services in the third quarter worth approximately $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KELYA. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Kelly Services in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Kelly Services from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

KELYA stock opened at $22.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.91 and its 200-day moving average is $19.87. Kelly Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.13 and a twelve month high of $23.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $886.26 million, a PE ratio of -11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. Kelly Services had a positive return on equity of 5.70% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. On average, research analysts expect that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Kelly Services news, Director Carol M. Adderley sold 25,153 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total value of $524,440.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 157,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,283,937.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including 5G, aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

