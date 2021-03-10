Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 192,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,880 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Sterling Bancorp worth $3,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Sterling Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 133.8% in the 4th quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 56,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 32,523 shares during the last quarter. Azora Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the third quarter worth $13,699,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 967,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,399,000 after purchasing an additional 107,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 10.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Sterling Bancorp alerts:

Sterling Bancorp stock opened at $23.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.08. Sterling Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $23.88.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $256.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.27 million. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 5.83%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.53%.

STL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on Sterling Bancorp from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Sterling Bancorp from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Hovde Group raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

In other Sterling Bancorp news, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 8,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total transaction of $192,029.44. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL).

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.