Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Buys 15,475 Shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 264,390 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,475 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Continental Resources worth $4,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CLR. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Continental Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Continental Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,246 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 403.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,151 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 5,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CLR opened at $30.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.94. Continental Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $6.90 and a one year high of $32.39. The firm has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of -35.80 and a beta of 3.37.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.15). Continental Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 10.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Continental Resources, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Timothy Garth Taylor purchased 5,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,589.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CLR shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. MKM Partners cut shares of Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Continental Resources in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Bank of America raised Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised Continental Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.43.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

