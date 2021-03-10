Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Buys 283,599 Shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) by 647.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 327,405 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 283,599 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock worth $4,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 7,520 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the third quarter worth approximately $105,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 529.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,480 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 12,179 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

In related news, Director Ryan Levenson sold 35,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total value of $416,540.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Kathleen Mackie Lavoy sold 22,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total transaction of $258,196.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,628.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 104,433 shares of company stock worth $1,285,594 over the last ninety days. 2.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GLDD stock opened at $15.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.68 and its 200-day moving average is $11.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $984.61 million, a PE ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.94. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $16.12.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.04). Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 9.85%. On average, analysts anticipate that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

