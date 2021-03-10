Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Buys New Position in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 101,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,655,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.11% of Camping World as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWH. QS Investors LLC bought a new position in Camping World in the 4th quarter worth $333,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Camping World by 95.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 159,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,157,000 after purchasing an additional 78,099 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Camping World during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,310,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Camping World by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,958,000 after buying an additional 48,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Camping World by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 54,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 13,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

CWH stock opened at $35.07 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.61 and a 200 day moving average of $31.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.45. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $42.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.36.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Camping World had a negative return on equity of 270.25% and a net margin of 1.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is currently -55.38%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CWH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Northcoast Research upgraded Camping World from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Camping World from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

In other Camping World news, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 4,112 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $131,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 136,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,371,264. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 590,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.19, for a total value of $22,554,555.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,472,422 shares of company stock valued at $56,467,503. 49.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.

