Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Buys New Position in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 79,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,482,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of World Fuel Services at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INT. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of World Fuel Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $473,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 83,179 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 135.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 12,158 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 334.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 9.0% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 135,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the period. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INT. Zacks Investment Research raised World Fuel Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet cut shares of World Fuel Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America raised shares of World Fuel Services from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of World Fuel Services in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

In other news, Director Jorge L. Benitez sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total transaction of $31,743.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,029.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,114 shares of company stock worth $2,807,088. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

INT stock opened at $35.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.42. World Fuel Services Co. has a 12-month low of $18.36 and a 12-month high of $36.76.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.21). World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 6.93%. Equities analysts forecast that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

World Fuel Services Profile

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S.

