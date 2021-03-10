Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Buys New Stake in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 36,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,737,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN grew its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 26.9% during the third quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 4,368,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,166,000 after buying an additional 926,711 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the third quarter worth approximately $36,723,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,908,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,837,000 after acquiring an additional 484,592 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 88.4% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 774,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,537,000 after acquiring an additional 363,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 3rd quarter worth $9,673,000. 36.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

H has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lowered Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $50.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the company. Hyatt Hotels has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.11.

NYSE:H opened at $87.46 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of -47.02 and a beta of 1.53. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 12 month low of $24.02 and a 12 month high of $92.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.71.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($1.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by ($0.41). Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 6.14% and a negative return on equity of 8.79%. Equities analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -4.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Peter Sears sold 3,132 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $228,636.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,697. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Malaika Myers sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total value of $176,200.00. Insiders sold 84,890 shares of company stock valued at $7,282,996 in the last ninety days. 22.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising. The company develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, leases, licenses, and provide services to a portfolio of properties, consisting of full service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium ownership units.

