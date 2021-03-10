Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 326,661 The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 326,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,348,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.95% of The Manitowoc as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of The Manitowoc by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 90,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 36,136 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Manitowoc by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 84,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 11,032 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of The Manitowoc during the 3rd quarter worth about $295,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Manitowoc during the 4th quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Manitowoc by 52,980.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 5,298 shares in the last quarter. 70.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTW stock opened at $17.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $618.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.70. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.24 and a 52-week high of $18.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. The Manitowoc had a negative return on equity of 1.02% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MTW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The Manitowoc from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet raised shares of The Manitowoc from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Manitowoc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on The Manitowoc from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on The Manitowoc from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.88.

The Manitowoc Company Profile

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile telescopic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and a hydraulically powered telescopic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

