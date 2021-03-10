Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,015 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Apogee Enterprises worth $3,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of APOG. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Apogee Enterprises in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Apogee Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APOG. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Apogee Enterprises from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

In other news, Director Bernard P. Aldrich sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total value of $650,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,652 shares in the company, valued at $508,846.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Apogee Enterprises stock opened at $40.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.22. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.77 and a 12-month high of $40.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $313.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.84 million. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This is a positive change from Apogee Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.61%.

Apogee Enterprises Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

