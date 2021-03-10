Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,586 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 9,727 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Lazard worth $4,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Lazard by 132.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 976,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,275,000 after acquiring an additional 555,737 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lazard by 32.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,837,624 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $60,734,000 after purchasing an additional 450,264 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lazard by 4,831.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 366,982 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,523,000 after buying an additional 359,541 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Lazard by 52.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 837,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,693,000 after buying an additional 287,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Lazard by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 814,564 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,921,000 after buying an additional 277,701 shares during the last quarter. 74.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LAZ opened at $39.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.11. Lazard Ltd has a 52 week low of $20.94 and a 52 week high of $46.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.69. Lazard had a return on equity of 47.79% and a net margin of 11.62%. The firm had revenue of $898.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.89 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Lazard Ltd will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. Lazard’s payout ratio is 57.32%.

LAZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Lazard in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Lazard from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Argus increased their target price on Lazard from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.20.

About Lazard

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

